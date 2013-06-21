* Monja Roindefo was President Rajoelina's first PM
* Says island state in political gridlock
* Seeks French support for own bid to power
By Natalie Huet
PARIS, June 21 Madagascar President Andry
Rajoelina's reluctance to give up power has become a serious
impediment to the island nation's progress, his former prime
minister turned rival, Monja Roindefo, said on Friday.
Seeking French support in a presidential election due in
August, he told Reuters the Indian Ocean state deserved a fresh
start and that this was not possible under any of the candidates
having already served as president.
The vote aims to restore constitutional order after more
than four years of political crisis that scared off investors
and devastated the vital tourism sector.
However, the African Union and former colonial power France
have rejected the candidacy of two former presidents and the
wife of another, throwing the long-awaited vote into disarray
and leaving nearly 40 other candidates vying for the post.
"The Malagasy people want a clean slate. They are fed up
with elections being postponed... and with the arrogance of
those who act as if they owned Madagascar," Roindefo said in an
interview.
When Roindefo ran for the presidency in 2006 he got just 21
votes in a ballot he said was rigged.
Madagascar slid into turmoil in 2009 when disc
jockey-turned-politician Andry Rajoelina took power with
military support and ousted Marc Ravalomanana. Donors froze
budget support and the African Union shunned the state as a
result.
Rajoelina and Ravalomanana both bowed to pressure from
regional powers in January when they agreed not to run in the
elections. But Rajoelina said in May the deal was broken when
Ravalomanana's wife, Lalao, said she would run.
The about face has generated political and economic
uncertainty in the hilly island of 20 million, which is as vast
as Arizona and Nevada combined and has major reserves of oil and
minerals, including gold, chrome, uranium, cobalt and nickel.
France joined the African Union earlier this month in saying
it would not recognise the vote if Rajoelina, Lalao Ravalomanana
and another former president, Didier Ratsiraka, were candidates.
"They have to pull out, or else they're trampling the
nation's interest," Roindefo said. "Rajoelina is hanging onto
power but the state is falling apart."
Roindefo was Rajoelina's first prime minister in 2009 but
was quickly ousted and has since become a fierce critic.
He accused the government of reneging on its promises,
mismanaging the country and bringing poverty and mortality rates
to levels seen in war-torn states.
Social indicators in Madagascar have indeed worsened since
the 2009 crisis, with 77 percent of households now living below
the poverty line, one of the highest rates in Africa.
Roindefo, 47 and a consultant for foreign companies looking
to invest in Madagascar, said his campaign, called "Beautiful
Madagascar", aimed to revive tourism, improve public
infrastructure and ensure that "the Malagasy economy benefits
the Malagasy".
Oil and mining tenders should be primarily allotted to
companies contributing to the island's development and employing
local youth, he said.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Michael Roddy)