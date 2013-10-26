* Smooth election seen critical to rebooting economy
* Under 3 pct of results counted nearly 24 hours after vote
* Helicopters to be deployed to help collect results
(Adds new quotes, updates results)
By Alain Iloniaina and Richard Lough
ANTANANARIVO, Oct 26 Results dribbled in from
Madagascar's presidential election on Saturday but two
front-runners said a second round looked likely in a vote many
hope will restore investor confidence in an economy left
paralysed by a coup four years ago.
A credible poll on the Indian Ocean island would be an
important step towards luring back tourists as well as oil and
mining companies who were scared off when mutinous troops swept
former disc jockey Andry Rajoelina to power in 2009.
About 24 hours after voting ended, the electoral commission
(CENIT) had released provisional results from a mere 366 out of
20,001 polling stations, underlining the huge logistical task it
faces on one of the world's largest islands.
"Things will start moving faster," said Jean Victor
Rasolonjatovo, executive secretary of the CENIT, which has until
Nov. 8 to release complete provisional results.
The numbers showed early leads for two of the most fancied
candidates, Jean Louis Robinson - who is backed the president
deposed in 2009, Marc Ravalomanana - and Hery
Rajaonarimampianina, a former finance minister under Rajoelina.
But it was too early to draw any concrete trends from the
partial results, which accounted for under 3 percent of the 7.8
million registered voters on the island, famed for its lemurs
and targeted by foreign firms for its oil, nickel and cobalt.
Turnout from the first several hundred polling stations was
56 percent.
Following Rajoelina's power grab, donors suspended budget
support, the economy stalled and poverty deepened. The real test
to ending the political turmoil will be if the election results
are challenged by any of the 33 presidential candidates.
"END OF THE CRISIS"
Robinson told Reuters he felt sure of progressing to a
runoff slated for December and said a first round win was not
impossible, though his campaign team appeared to play down the
likelihood of that.
"The Malagasy people know that this is the end of the
crisis," Robinson later told several thousand chanting
supporters in Antananarivo, capital of the former French colony.
Ravalomanana told the crowd by telephone from South Africa,
where he fled after the coup, that the fight was not over until
"daddy returns".
The mood in Rajaonarimampianina's camp, Robinson's nearest
rival in the early count, was equally bullish.
"We're confident of going through to a second round," said
his campaign manager, Joabarison Randrianarivony.
Diplomats said they would watch the response of the
military, still headed by a general who backed Ravalomanana's
ouster and whose top commanders are seen as loyal to Rajoelina.
It could be more than a week before the election result is
clear. Some polling stations were so remote it could take two or
three days to motorbike the results to the nearest point where
they can be electronically relayed to the CENIT in the capital.
Helicopters were being drafted in to collect ballot papers
from the most far-flung voting centres, one electoral official
familiar with the logistics told Reuters.
International election observers said the vote was generally
calm with no sign of voter intimidation, though numerous
eligible voters complained they had been unable to vote after
apparent glitches in the registration process.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)