By Alain Iloniaina
| ANTANANARIVO
ANTANANARIVO Nov 8 Madagascar's first
presidential election since a coup in 2009 will go to a run-off
due in December after no candidate won an outright majority in
last month's first round vote, provisional results showed on
Friday.
The head-to-head contest risks escalating political tensions
on the Indian Ocean island mined for its nickel and cobalt,
pitting two aspirants backed by Madagascar's biggest political
rivals against each other.
European and southern African observers have said voting had
been free and fair, a boost for Madagascar, which needs a
credible election to rebuild investor confidence and win back
suspended aid.
By 1300 GMT Friday, two weeks after polling day, results
from voting stations accounting for 99.9 percent of registered
voters had been validated by the electoral commission (CENIT).
The provisional numbers were shown on the CENIT website
www.cenit-madagascar.mg
They showed Hery Rajaonarimampianina, backed by
coup-leader-turned-president Andry Rajoelina, with 15.9 percent
of valid votes and Jean Louis Robinson, supported by Marc
Ravalomanana, who Rajoelina ousted, with 21.1 percent.
"This is an election between Rajoelina and Ravalomanana,"
said Toronto-based Mark Sorbara of Africa Risk Consulting.
"Therefore the underpinnings of the politically and personally
tense relationship between the two is still at play."
Although they gave a nod to the overall voting process,
European observers raised concerns over glitches in the
registration of voters which left large numbers unable to cast
ballots and opaque campaign fundraising.
Diplomats caution the electoral process could still be
derailed. They are watching carefully the military, parts of
which they remain opposed to the return from exile of
Ravalomanana - a scenario widely expected if Robinson wins.
Under the CENIT's own timeline, it should announce complete
provisional results by the end of Friday, which then go to the
Special Electoral Court (CES) for validation.
"We know the election wasn't perfect," said Hanitra
Razafimanantsoa, a close political ally of Ravalomanana and
Robinson.
"But at this point, we accept the results," she said,
speaking to Reuters when more than 90 percent of votes were in.
Rajaonarimampianina's camp echoed similar sentiments.
(Additional reporting and writing by Richard Lough in Nairobi;
Editing by Angus MacSwan)