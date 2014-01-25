* New leader won first elections since 2009 coup
* Explosion kills one, injures dozens after inauguration
By Alain Iloniaina
ANTANANARIVO, Jan 25 Madagascar's new president
Hery Rajaonarimampianina, who won the first elections since a
coup in 2009, took office on Saturday but his inauguration was
marred by an explosion that killed one person and wounded dozens
after the ceremony.
The government said initial investigations showed the blast
was caused by a grenade that was thrown near Mahamasina stadium
where a musical show was taking place in the evening, hours
after the inauguration there.
"The new president had just been sworn in. We know the
political situation. His inauguration may not have pleased
everyone. That's perhaps one of the reasons why this happened,"
said Arsene Rakotondrazaka, minister of internal security, who
was at the scene.
He said a child aged 12 was killed and 33 people were
wounded, seven of them critically. Extra police were deployed
afterwards in several parts of the capital.
Rajaonarimampianina had earlier pledged to create an
investment-friendly climate in the Indian Ocean island.
The World Bank said on Friday the next step of forming a
government was crucial and that a resumption of normal lending
hinged on the appointment of a new prime minister.
CLIMATE FOR INVESTMENT
"We need to put in place the structures ... that lead to
development. We need to put in place a climate for investment
that respects the rule of law," Rajaonarimampianina said as he
took office.
The former finance minister won the presidential election on
Dec. 20, the first in the country since the 2009 coup that
plunged Madagascar into a political crisis that has sharply
slowed economic growth and deepened poverty.
Outgoing president and former coup leader Andry Rajoelina,
who backed Rajaonarimampianina in the vote, has said he may seek
the prime minister's post in the new government.
Rajoelina, and the man he ousted in the coup, Marc
Ravalomanana, were barred from standing in the presidential
elections under the terms of a deal brokered by regional African
states meant to end the political turmoil.
Jean Louis Robinson, who was defeated by
Rajaonarimampianina, pledged on Saturday to organise and unite
the island state's fractured opposition.
Full results of the parliamentary elections held alongside
the second round of the presidential vote have not been
released.
Rajoelina said his MAPAR coalition had won about 50 of the
assembly's 151 seats. If confirmed, that would give it the
biggest bloc and allow MAPAR to nominate the premier.
The World Bank expects the economy of the nickel-producing
state to grow by 3.7 percent this year, accelerating to 4
percent in 2015.