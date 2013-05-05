* Mediator Chissano says people want peaceful vote, on time
* President Rajoelina to stand after U-turn
* Fresh political tensions simmering as economy recovers
By Alain Iloniaina
ANTANANARIVO, May 5 Madagascar will go ahead
with a planned presidential election in July, an international
mediator said on Sunday, days after the leader of the Indian
Ocean island reneged on a promise not to run.
Andry Rajoelina, who seized power in a coup in 2009, had
said in January he would not put his name forward, bowing to
pressure from regional powers to stand aside to prevent unrest
in this year's vote.
But his camp said that deal was broken when the wife of
ousted leader Marc Ravalomanana, who had also said he would not
contest the vote, said she would stand instead.
A vast island as big as Arizona and Nevada combined,
Madagascar has major reserves of oil and minerals but the past
four years of political uncertainty have damaged growth and
deterred investors.
Former Mozambican president Joaquim Chissano, who has
mediated in the crisis since 2009, said he was "uneasy" at what
had taken place but had seen nothing to suggest that anyone
wanted to set the political process back.
"The Malagasy people want to hold this election on time and
find ways to ensure that these elections are peaceful," Chissano
told reporters in Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo.
Rajoelina was among 41 people whose names were published by
a special electoral court on Friday, confirming them as
candidates in the July 24 election.
Chissano said he respected the court and its decision to
permit Rajoelina's nomination was irreversible. "It is left to
us to hope that there will not be any further irregularities,"
he said.
Rajoelina's volte-face has raised tensions on the island,
whose resources include gold, chrome, uranium, cobalt, nickel
and ilmenite, a titanium ore.
The economy shrank 4.6 percent in 2009, the year of the
coup, after growing at 7.1 percent the year before, and is
forecast to expand just 2.6 percent this year, according to the
World Bank.
Rajoelina, a former disc jockey, said his political
opponents had nothing to fear. "When you throw yourself into a
competition, you have to dare and be afraid of nothing," the
president said this weekend.
The Southern African Development Community (SADC) brokered a
deal in September 2011 that confirmed Rajoelina as president and
allowed for the unconditional return of Ravalomanana.
But the toppled leader remains in self-imposed exile in
South Africa, having been blocked by the government from
returning on at least two occasions.
He was sentenced in absentia to life in prison after he was
accused of ordering elite troops to kill Rajoelina's supporters
in the run-up to his overthrow.
(Writing by Richard Lough, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)