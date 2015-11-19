LONDON Nov 19 Madagascar expects to pass its new mining and petroleum code by early next year at the latest and sees economic growth of 5 percent in 2016, its president said on Thursday.

One of Africa's poorest countries, Madagascar hopes to accelerate economic growth by developing natural resources but it has struggled to attract foreign investors due to political instability and falling commodity prices.

Speaking at an investment conference in London, President Hery Rajaonarimampianina said the government was finalising the code. "We are still debating all the finer details, but compared to the old one it will be an improvement across all aspects," Rajaonarimampianina told reporters, adding it would be passed "this year or at least at the beginning of next year".

A draft of the new code dated Aug 27 showed Madagascar planned to increase royalty fees and claim 10 percent stakes in mining concessions.

Mining executives in the country have raised concerns that the draft is less investor-friendly than the one it replaces, potentially making it harder to attract foreign inflows at a time when commodity prices are falling.

Speaking of growth, Rajaonarimampianina acknowledged the country's economy had been hit by low commodity prices and poor weather, but said he expected an expansion of 5 percent in 2016.

"We have some other promising sectors, like energy, infrastructure, tourism and services -- and I believe those together with traditional ones like agriculture, where we can increase our productivity and ramp up growth," he said.

Earlier in November, the government cut its growth forecast, saying it expected the economy to expand by 3.2 percent in 2015 -- in line with International Monetary Fund estimates -- and 4.5 percent next year.

The island, which has reserves of nickel, cobalt, gold and uranium, has been struggling economically since a 2009 coup scared off foreign investors and prompted donors to cut aid.

A peaceful election in late 2013 saw aid flows resume, but a parliamentary vote to impeach the president in May, which was overturned by a court, saw renewed concern from investors.

Asked about the challenge of governing without the backing of lawmakers, Rajaonarimampianina said Madagascar was a young democracy.

"They got it wrong because they thought they would win," he said. "Today, those who wanted to (impeach me) are coming back to me, so we can work together to develop this country." (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Janet Lawrence)