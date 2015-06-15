PARIS, June 15 France on Monday called on all
sides to respect a Madagascar constitutional court decision to
throw out parliament's impeachment of President Hery
Rajaonarimampianina, urging all parties to open a dialogue to
avoid a new political crisis.
Rajaonarimampianina, who took office last year in the first
presidential election since the 2009 coup, had challenged the
legality of last month's motion, saying there were
irregularities during the impeachment vote in parliament.
At stake, the president's supporters say, was the stability
of the former French colony which has significant mineral
resources, but has been struggling to rebuild itself after years
of crisis and post-coup isolation.
"France, as a member of Madagascar's international support
group, calls on all sides to respect the decision of
constitutional court," Foreign ministry spokesman Romain Nadal
said in a statement.
"We also call on all parties to undertake a frank and
constructive dialogue and push for a climate of appeasement and
stability in the greater interest of the Malagasy people."
Rajaonarimampianina's critics in parliament brought the
motion after accusing him of failing to deliver on his promises
since his peaceful 2013 election and of improperly dragging
religion into politics by giving speeches in churches.
Mixing religion and politics is a sensitive issue in
Madagascar, where just over half the 23 million people practice
mostly local animist religions. Former President Marc
Ravalomanana, ousted in the 2009 coup, was also blamed for using
churches to drum up support when in power.
Western donors such as the United States have called for
political unity in Madagascar, saying instability is hurting a
fragile recovery.
