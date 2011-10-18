ANTANANARIVO Oct 18 Madagascar's interim government has resigned, a move required under the terms of a political road map signed by the Indian Ocean island's main political parties last month that paved the way for elections within a year.

Madagascar has been rocked by political instability and economic decline since President Andry Rajoelina overthrew his now exiled predecessor, Marc Ravalomanana, with the help of rebel troops in March 2009.

"President Rajoelina has accepted the resignation," said a statement by the Office of the President late on Monday.

The prime minister and his cabinet will remain in office until a consensus government accepted by the main political movements is appointed, the statement said. The road map calls for a new premier to be appointed by Nov. 1 and a new government to be installed by Nov. 17.

All but one of Madagascar's three main opposition parties signed the September agreement, which diplomats said would open the way for donor nations to formally recognise Rajoelina's leadership for the first time since his power grab if stuck to. (Reporting by Alain Iloniaina editing by Richard Lough)