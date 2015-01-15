By Lovasoa Rabary
| ANTANANARIVO
ANTANANARIVO Jan 15 Madagascar's president
named air force commander and businessman Jean Ravelonarivo as
prime minister on Thursday, handing him the task of dealing with
mounting complaints about blackouts and other problems that led
his predecessor to quit.
The Indian Ocean island, eyed by miners for its mineral
wealth, is struggling to rebuild its economy which was battered
after a 2009 coup that drove away donors and investors.
A peaceful 2013 election helped restore some international
aid, but big challenges remain, including weaning the nation off
fuel and electricity subsidies. The government does not have the
cash to buy enough fuel for power plants, analysts say.
"Air Commodore Jean Ravelonarivo has been appointed prime
minister and head of the government," senior presidential
official Ralala Roger said in a statement, adding that outgoing
ministers would handle portfolios until new ones were appointed.
Ravelonarivo, who alongside a military career ran his own
construction company for 12 years and managed a state firm
involved in building before that, is seen as close to Didier
Ratsiraka, another ex-military man who was president until 2002.
Former prime minister Roger Kolo resigned with his
government late on Monday amid growing public discontent,
particularly over rolling power cuts across the nation.
President Hery Rajaonarimampianina has said new investments
including in hydro-electric power plants would start to bring
benefits this year but has said, for now, the nation had to rely
on its existing resources.
The International Monetary Fund, which resumed its
relationship with Madagascar last year after the vote, has said
the government needs to reform its fuel subsidy programme.
Analysts said a new government could help improve relations
with donors and boost efforts to revive the economy.
As well as complaining about blackouts, many people felt the
government did not do enough to prevent a rare outbreak of the
plague last year. The World Health Organization said in November
that 40 people out of 119 confirmed cases had died of plague
since late August.
(Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair and Robin
Pomeroy)