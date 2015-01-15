ANTANANARIVO Jan 15 Madagascar's president
named air force commander and businessman Jean Ravelonarivo as
the new prime minister on Thursday, handing him the task of
dealing with the mounting public complaints about blackouts and
other problems that led his predecessor to quit.
The Indian Ocean island, eyed by miners for its mineral
wealth, is struggling to rebuild its economy which was battered
after a 2009 coup that drove away donors and investors.
A peaceful 2013 election helped restore some international
aid, but big challenges remain, including weaning the nation off
fuel and electricity subsidies.
(Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)