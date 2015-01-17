By Lovasoa Rabary
| ANTANANARIVO
ANTANANARIVO Jan 17 Jean Ravelonarivo, an air
force commander and businessman, was sworn in as Madagascar's
new prime minister on Saturday promising to get to work swiftly
although a legal challenge by a former president still hangs
over his appointment.
President Hery Rajaonarimampianina named Ravelonarivo as
premier this week, handing him the task of dealing with mounting
complaints about blackouts and other problems that forced his
predecessor to quit.
"Gone are the days of dreams. The time is to work,"
Ravelonarivo said in speech at the ceremony, attended by
international officials.
But Andry Rajoelina, who became president after a 2009 coup
and now heads the biggest party in parliament, has challenged
the appointment in a top administrative court, extending
political uncertainty in a country struggling to repair its
economy. The court could take a week or more to rule.
Ravelonarivo said he would form a government "in a few
days."
But analysts said Rajoelina's legal challenge, which argues
the prime minister's appointment did not follow constitutional
rules, could be aimed at securing more seats for his party in
cabinet and haggling over posts could delay the formation.
Ravelonarivo has yet to outline a programme for the Indian
Ocean island, whose economy has been in tatters since the 2009
coup drove off donors and investors. A peaceful 2013 election
helped restore aid but economists say deep reforms are needed.
Weighed down by hefty power subsidies, the government does
not have enough money to pay for fuel for power stations even
though they serve only some of the 24 million population.
