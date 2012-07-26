(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
* South Africa's Zuma mediated talks between the rivals
* Island under pressure to resolve crisis 3 years after coup
* Madagascar economy, tourism hit by crisis
By George Thande
VICTORIA, July 26 Rivals for Madagascar's
presidency, in talks to end political turmoil, failed to agree
terms under which the island's former leader could return from
self-imposed exile, officials at the talks said on Thursday.
Madagascar has been in crisis since 2009 when
then-opposition leader Andry Rajoelina ousted president Marc
Ravalomanana, who was sentenced in absentia to life in prison
for the killings of demonstrators by elite troops in the coup.
Rajoelina has agreed with Ravalomanana that he could return
but that he would face imprisonment. He flew to meet
Ravalomanana in South Africa on Monday hours after the
Madagascan army quelled a mutiny in a barracks near the
capital's airport.
The impoverished Indian Ocean island's mainstay tourism
industry has suffered badly from years of turmoil and foreign
companies have been wary of committing to investment in its oil,
gold and chrome and nickel reserves.
Ravalomanana has tried to return to the world's fourth
largest island twice in the past year and both times the
island's airports were closed, blocking his landing.
STICKING POINT
Under an agreement made by Madagascar's major political
parties in September, Rajoelina would be confirmed as president,
Ravalomanana would be allowed to return and elections would take
place within a year.
But Marius Fransman, South Africa's deputy minister for
international relations and cooperation, told a news conference
in the Seychelles capital after the talks that there was a
contradiction in that agreement that had not been resolved.
The agreement had recognised the authority of the courts,
which meant that Ravalomanana could be arrested upon his return.
He said Article 20 of the agreement affirmed the
unconditional return of Ravalomanana, but Article 45 upheld the
court's ruling, sentence and warrant of arrest.
Fransman said this was the main sticking point in the talks.
"We (SADC) considered Madagascar's courts legitimate but
Ravalomanana says the courts that sentenced him had no
authority," said Fransman, referring to the Southern African
Development Community (SADC), which convened the meeting.
A further meeting between the rivals is expected in the
coming weeks to try to break the deadlock.
South African President Jacob Zuma chaired the talks and
urged the two to agree to a deal before the next SADC summit in
Mozambique in mid-August.
The SADC had given both leaders a July 31 deadline to
implement the broad agreement reached in September.
Rajoelina said on his return to Madagascar that SADC would
impose penalties on anyone who blocked the peace process. He did
not elaborate on his statement or say what the penalties might
be.
Rajoelina, a former disc jockey, led demonstrations against
Ravalomanana in early 2009 following the closure of his Viva TV
Station. The protests gained momentum when they won the backing
of the army.
