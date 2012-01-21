Airbus faces battle on two fronts over call for A400M aid
PARIS, Feb 27 Airbus faces tough negotiations on two fronts as it seeks new relief from European governments and engine makers for losses on its troubled A400M military transporter plane.
JOHANNESBURG Jan 21 An aircraft flying Madagascar's exiled former leader Marc Ravalomanana home from South Africa on Saturday was ordered to turn round by Malagasy authorities and has landed back in Johannesburg, a spokesman travelling with Ravalomanana said.
"We are still on the plane on the tarmac. We were turned around about two hours into the flight after we entered Madagascar airspace," the spokesman said.
Another spokesman had earlier said the plane had been diverted to Mozambique. Ravalomanana's latest attempt to return could have led to his arrest and would have raised political tensions on the Indian Ocean island. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by Tim Pearce)
PARIS, Feb 27 Airbus faces tough negotiations on two fronts as it seeks new relief from European governments and engine makers for losses on its troubled A400M military transporter plane.
BERLIN, Feb 27 Volkswagen's long-struggling Spanish division Seat expects strong sales this year after deliveries grew by double-digit percentages in the first two months thanks to new models and demand from southern Europe, its chief executive said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 Republican President Donald Trump will seek to boost Pentagon spending by $54 billion in his first budget proposal and cut the same amount from non-defense spending, including a large reduction in foreign aid, a White House budget official said on Monday.