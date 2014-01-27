ANTANANARIVO Jan 27 The African Union lifted
Madagascar's suspension on Monday, the bloc's Peace and Security
Council said, after the island's new president took office over
the weekend having won last month's election.
"(The Council) decides, in view of the completion of the
transition process and restoration of constitutional order ...to
lift the suspension of Madagascar's participation in the
activities of the AU," the PSC said in a statement.
It also said the council "further decides to lift all other
measures." The AU had imposed sanctions against members of the
government in the wake of the 2009 coup.
(Reporting by Alain Iloniaina and Richard Lough in Nairobi;
Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Mike Collett-White)