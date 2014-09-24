Sept 24 Madagascar Oil Ltd :

* Placing and open offer

* Placing of approximately us$20.0m (gross) and open offer of up to us$6.4m (gross) and board appointment

* Open offer to be made as soon as practicable to all qualifying shareholders to raise up to a further us$6.4m

* On track for submission of block 3104 tsimiroro development plan to Omnis, ahead of psc deadline of 4 november 2014

* It is anticipated that this further funding will take place within next six months

