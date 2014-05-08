May 8 Madagascar Oil Ltd :

* Tsimiroro licence declaration of commerciality and operational update

* Has determined that Block 3104 Tsimiroro discovery is a "commercial discovery", under terms of production sharing contract between OMNIS and Madagascar Oil S.A

* Has requested approval from government of Madagascar for a limited period of test sales of between 55,000 - 73,000 barrels of Tsimiroro crude oil into local market

* Planned that test sales will commence in second half of 2014 and last for a period of up to six months

* Working on a financial strategy to secure funds to support next phase of group's planned activities