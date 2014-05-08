Investec expects higher full-year revenue, operating profit
March 14 Investec Plc expects higher full-year revenue and operating profit as a recovery in equity markets boosted the company's asset management and wealth and investment units.
May 8 Madagascar Oil Ltd :
* Tsimiroro licence declaration of commerciality and operational update
* Has determined that Block 3104 Tsimiroro discovery is a "commercial discovery", under terms of production sharing contract between OMNIS and Madagascar Oil S.A
* Has requested approval from government of Madagascar for a limited period of test sales of between 55,000 - 73,000 barrels of Tsimiroro crude oil into local market
* Planned that test sales will commence in second half of 2014 and last for a period of up to six months
* Working on a financial strategy to secure funds to support next phase of group's planned activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 Investec Plc expects higher full-year revenue and operating profit as a recovery in equity markets boosted the company's asset management and wealth and investment units.
* Chief executive mike wells says doesn't see need for m&g, eastspring to acquire other asset managers
* No financial details disclosed (Adds detail from two statements, adds quotes, background, bullet points)