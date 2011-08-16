(Corrects year in 5th paragraph to 2010)
* Federal appeals court sides with Irving Picard
* Says Madoff account statements unreliable
(Adds details from opinion, background)
NEW YORK, Aug 16 A U.S. appeals court on
Tuesday upheld a method developed by the trustee liquidating
Bernard Madoff's firm for determining how to calculate investor
losses.
The trustee, Irving Picard, has argued that investor losses
should be the amount deposited into the Madoff firm less any
withdrawals, rather than the amount shown on their account
statements.
The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New York agreed.
"Use of the Last Statement Method in this case would have
the absurd effect of treating fictitious and arbitrarily
assigned paper profits as real and would give legal effect to
Madoff's machinations," the court said.
Madoff investors had appealed a decision from March 2010 by
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Burton Lifland who rejected their
arguments that their claims be assessed on their Nov. 30
account statements from Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities
LLC.
Lifland ruled that such statements were "entirely
fictitous" and "did not reflect the actual securities positions
that could be liquidated."
The 2nd Circuit also found that the statements could not be
relied upon.
"BLMIS customer statements reflect impossible transactions
and the Trustee is not obligated to step into the shoes of the
defrauder or treat the customer statements as reflections of
reality," said the court.
Madoff, 73, is serving a 150-year prison sentence in a
North Carolina federal prison after pleading guilty in March
2009.
The case is In re: Bernard L. Madoff Inv. Sec. LLC, 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No.10-2378.
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth, editing by Dave Zimmerman)