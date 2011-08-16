* Federal appeals court sides with Irving Picard
* Says Madoff account statements unreliable
(Adds comments from trustee, lawyer for investors)
By Andrew Longstreth
NEW YORK, Aug 16 A U.S. appeals court on
Tuesday upheld a method developed by the trustee liquidating
Bernard Madoff's firm for determining how to calculate investor
losses, handing a defeat to so-called "net winners."
The trustee, Irving Picard, has argued that investor losses
should be the amount deposited into the Madoff firm less any
withdrawals, rather than the amount shown on their account
statements.
The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New York agreed.
"Use of the Last Statement Method in this case would have
the absurd effect of treating fictitious and arbitrarily
assigned paper profits as real and would give legal effect to
Madoff's machinations," the court said.
A spokeswoman for Picard said in a statement that the
decision is an "important step forward for customers with
allowed claims."
Picard has filed roughly 1,050 lawsuits seeking more than
$103 billion from banks, feeder funds and others he said aided
or benefited from Madoff's fraud.
His targets include so-called "net winners," investors who
withdrew more from their Madoff accounts than they initially
deposited.
Picard said last month that he has recovered more than $8.6
billion, or nearly half the approximately $17.3 billion in
principal that was lost to Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
ENTIRELY FICTITIOUS
Madoff investors had appealed a decision from March 2010 by
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Burton Lifland who rejected their
arguments that their claims be assessed on their Nov. 30
account statements from Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities
LLC.
Lifland ruled that such statements were "entirely
fictitious" and "did not reflect the actual securities
positions that could be liquidated."
The 2nd Circuit also found that the statements could not be
relied upon.
"BLMIS customer statements reflect impossible transactions
and the Trustee is not obligated to step into the shoes of the
defrauder or treat the customer statements as reflections of
reality," said the court.
Helen Chaitman, an attorney for investors who appealed
Lifland's ruling, said in an email that the decision was bad
for all investors.
She said the law that establishes procedures for
liquidating broker-dealers does not give the trustee in each
case the right to decide if and to what extent insurance from
the Securities Investor Protection Corporation will be
available to "innocent investors victimized by dishonest
brokers."
"The 2nd Circuit's holding will destroy investor confidence
in the capital markets because the promise of SIPC insurance is
illusory," she said. "The message to every American who invests
in the stock market is clear: invest at your own risk and
assume that SIPC insurance does not exist."
Madoff, 73, is serving a 150-year prison sentence in a
North Carolina federal prison after pleading guilty in March
2009.
The case is In re: Bernard L. Madoff Inv. Sec. LLC, 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No.10-2378.
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth, editing by Dave Zimmerman)