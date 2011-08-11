* $300 mln sought from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
* Money said to come from Fairfield Sentry feeder fund
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 11 The trustee seeking money for
victims of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme has filed a $300
million lawsuit against the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one
of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds.
In a complaint on Thursday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court
in Manhattan, the trustee Irving Picard said the fund withdrew
the money from Fairfield Sentry Ltd, a "feeder fund" that had
funneled nearly all its client assets to Bernard L. Madoff
Investment Securities LLC.
Picard, who is liquidating the Madoff firm, said he has
authority under U.S. law to recover the $300 million
transferred to the Abu Dhabi fund from Fairfield Sentry in 2005
and 2006.
While the Abu Dhabi fund does not disclose its net worth,
the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute estimates that sum at $627
billion, making it the largest sovereign wealth fund in the
Middle East, Picard said.
Neither the Abu Dhabi fund nor a spokesman immediately
responded to requests late on Thursday for comment.
In May, Picard reached a $1 billion settlement with
Fairfield Sentry liquidators and two other funds affiliated
with Fairfield Greenwich Group, the largest feeder of cash to
Madoff's Ponzi scheme. [ID:nN09259407]
This settlement reduced claims that Fairfield Sentry
liquidators had against a fund that Picard administers for
former Madoff customers, potentially allowing higher payouts.
Picard had filed roughly 1,050 lawsuits seeking more than
$103 billion for Madoff victims. A federal judge threw out $8.6
billion of those claims last month in a case against HSBC
Holdings Plc (HSBA.L), UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI) and others.
Madoff, 73, is serving a 150-year sentence in a North
Carolina federal prison after pleading guilty in March 2009 to
running an estimated $65 billion fraud.
The case is Picard v. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No.
11-ap-02493.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Additional reporting by Lauren
Tara LaCapra; editing by Carol Bishopric)