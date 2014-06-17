(Adds background of case, other Madoff-related cases, byline)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, June 17 Bernard Madoff's former
accountant is expected to plead guilty to charges in connection
with the convicted swindler's massive Ponzi scheme, a U.S.
prosecutor said at a Tuesday court hearing.
Paul Konigsberg, a former senior tax partner at Konigsberg
Wolf & Co, will likely enter a guilty plea next week under a
cooperation agreement with the government, Assistant U.S.
Attorney Matthew Schwartz said.
"We are finalizing the terms of a plea," Schwartz told U.S.
District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan.
Konigsberg and his attorney, Reed Brodsky, attended the
hearing but did not discuss plea details.
The nature of Konigsberg's proposed cooperation is unclear.
No criminal charges are pending against other defendants in the
Madoff case, though several have yet to be sentenced.
Brodsky declined to comment after the hearing.
Konigsberg would be the 15th defendant to plead guilty or be
convicted at trial in connection with Madoff's fraud, estimated
to have cost customers more than $17 billion in principal.
In March, five former Madoff aides were convicted of all
counts in Swain's courtroom after one of the longest
white-collar trials in federal court in Manhattan.
The trial featured the testimony of former Madoff employees,
including his top lieutenant, Frank DiPascali, who pleaded
guilty and agreed to help the prosecution.
Konigsberg, who is in his 70s, was charged in September with
two counts of conspiracy and three counts of falsifying records
and statements.
Prosecutors accused him of manipulating trades, including by
backdating transactions, to make it appear that Madoff's
customers were receiving their promised investment returns.
He was also charged with helping Madoff conceal the fraud by
arranging for customers to receive "amended" account statements
that included fake trading records.
Konigsberg faces a parallel civil lawsuit from the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Madoff, 76, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2008, pleaded guilty
three months later, and is serving a 150-year prison term.
Others who pleaded guilty included Madoff's brother, Peter,
and a former accountant, David Friehling.
The five convicted aides are portfolio managers Annette
Bongiorno and Joann Crupi, computer programmers Jerome O'Hara
and George Perez, and back-office director Daniel Bonventre. All
are seeking to have their convictions thrown out.
