By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 15 American International Group
Inc does not have to cover insurance claims from two
former Bernard Madoff clients who sought compensation for their
losses under their homeowner's policy, a federal appeals court
ruled on Wednesday.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an appeal
from Robert and Harlene Horowitz, who had sought up to $30,000
in coverage under a fraud safeguard provision in their
homeowner's policy with AIG. The two California residents had
sought to make their lawsuit a class action on behalf of other
AIG policyholders.
The Horowitzes said they lost $8.5 million from their Madoff
account when the money manager's Ponzi scheme was uncovered in
2008, reflecting the amount on their final account statement.
But AIG denied they suffered any direct loss under the terms of
their insurance policy.
The Horowitzes had deposited $4.3 million in their Madoff
account over nearly 10 years and withdrawn about $4.5 million
over the same period, leaving them with $226,000 more than they
invested, according to Wednesday's ruling. The $8.5 million
claim was the indirect loss of potential returns on their
initial investment, a scenario that was explicitly excluded from
coverage under their policy, AIG argued.
In September 2010, U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in
Manhattan agreed with AIG and dismissed the lawsuit. The
plaintiffs appealed to the 2nd Circuit, which backed Crotty's
ruling.
"The policy expressly excludes coverage for indirect losses
- a term that includes the inability to realize income from the
money, securities or other property that would have been
realized but for the fraud," the appeals court wrote.
AIG could not immediately be reached for comment. A lawyer
for the plaintiffs was also not immediately available.
Madoff is serving a 150-year prison sentence after admitting
to running what prosecutors called a $65 billion Ponzi scheme.