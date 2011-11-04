* Harley feeder fund said to transfer $975.5 mln to bank
* Trustee says cannot collect on $1.07 bln Harley judgment
* BNP Paribas says Madoff trustee lawsuit lacks merit
Nov 4 The trustee seeking money for Bernard
Madoff's victims filed a nearly $1 billion lawsuit against BNP
Paribas SA (BNPP.PA) to recover money sent to the French bank
by a "feeder fund" for the now imprisoned Ponzi schemer.
In a complaint filed Thursday with the U.S. Bankruptcy
Court in Manhattan, the trustee Irving Picard said the feeder
fund, Cayman Islands-based Harley International (Cayman) Ltd,
had in 2008 transferred $975.5 million to BNP Paribas Arbitrage
SNC, a unit of the French bank.
Picard said he had won a $1.07 billion default judgment
last November against Harley, but has been unable to recover
any of this money.
The trustee said federal bankruptcy law and New York state
law governing debtors and creditors entitle him to recover the
$975.5 million from BNP Paribas.
BNP Paribas in an email said that it believes the complaint
has no merit, and that it intends to defend itself vigorously.
Picard has filed roughly 1,050 lawsuits on behalf of former
customers of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. The
BNP Paribas lawsuit is among his largest against a bank
involving Madoff feeder funds.
The trustee has said he has recovered $8.7 billion so far
for Madoff victims with $17.3 billion of valid claims. Most of
the recovered sum has not been distributed because of
litigation.
The case is Picard v. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No.
11-ap-02796.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by Gerald
E. McCormick)