PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2
April 15 * U.S. judge rejects madoff trustee's bid to block $410 million settlement
between ny attorney general and money manager ezra merkin -- court ruling * U.S. district judge jed rakoff says claims by madoff trustee Irving picard to
block settlement have no basis in law
* Mimedx audit committee announces completion of its investigation
The Bank of England's new deputy governor, Charlotte Hogg, needs to take steps to avoid possible conflicts of interest in her role as one of Britain's top financial regulators, senior British lawmakers said on Thursday.