Oct 1 * U.S. prosecutors say expand charges against several former employees of

Bernard Madoff's Firm * U.S. prosecutors say daniel bonventre, annette bongiorno, joann crupi, jerome

o'hara and George perez now charged in 33-count indictment * U.S. prosecutors say new indictment alleges that conspiracy to defraud madoff

clients now dates to the early 1970s, while earlier indictment said it

started around 1992 * U.S. prosecutors say defendants to be arraigned on Tuesday, October 2