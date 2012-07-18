* Madoff trustee, California AG to enter mediation
* State sued to recover $270 mln Madoff-related fees
* Trustee said California interfered with his efforts
July 18 A mediator will try to resolve a dispute
between the trustee liquidating Bernard Madoff's firm and
California's attorney general over the latter's $270 million
lawsuit concerning a Beverly Hills money manager linked to
Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
The trustee, Irving Picard, sued in January to stop Attorney
General Kamala Harris from pursuing her case against the widow
of Stanley Chais to recover Madoff-related fees the money
manager supposedly collected between 1995 and 2008.
Harris claimed she had power under state law to seek money
that Chais, a longtime Madoff friend who died at age 84 in 2010,
had collected improperly.
Picard countered that the lawsuit interfered with his
exclusive right to recover money for Madoff victims.
The lawsuit had first been brought by Harris' predecessor
Jerry Brown, now California's governor.
In an order issued after a Wednesday court hearing, U.S.
Bankruptcy Judge Burton Lifland in Manhattan said both sides
agreed to the mediation and directed them to find a mediator
within seven days.
Picard has largely been successful in stopping Madoff
victims from pursuing their own cases, although some litigation
is still pending.
Madoff, 74, is serving a 150-year prison sentence for
running what prosecutors called a $64.8 billion Ponzi scheme.
The case against Harris and others is Picard v. Hall et al,
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01001.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Andre
Grenon)