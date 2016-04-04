By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, April 4
NEW YORK, April 4 A federal bankruptcy judge has
ruled that Bernard Madoff can be questioned by lawyers for some
former customers who lost money when the imprisoned swindler's
firm collapsed in December 2008, a Monday court filing shows.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein in Manhattan
authorized a deposition of Madoff at a March 23 hearing, and
Monday's filing proposed a formal order that it be scheduled. A
hearing on that request is scheduled for Wednesday.
Questions would be limited to the meaning of more than
91,000 transactions recorded as "profit withdrawal" on the books
of the former Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, court
papers showed.
Some former customers believe that Irving Picard, the
court-appointed trustee liquidating Madoff's firm, has
undervalued their claims.
They have argued that only Madoff would know how to properly
account for profit withdrawals, and that what he might say could
strengthen their hand in litigation.
Many of these customers have challenged Picard's methods in
court, and also pursued litigation targeting alleged "enablers"
who aided Madoff's Ponzi scheme, including lawsuits that seek
billions of dollars from the estate of Florida investor Jeffry
Picower.
Picard, who has recouped about $11.1 billion for Madoff's
victims over the last seven years, has argued that the competing
litigation interferes with his own, and opposed letting Madoff
be questioned.
Picower's widow also opposed a deposition.
But while expressing concern that a deposition "will not be
limited" to the profit withdrawal issue, Bernstein said "the
information is certainly relevant," according to a transcript of
the March 23 hearing.
Helen Chaitman, a lawyer for former Madoff customers who
sought the deposition, declined to comment. A spokeswoman for
Picard also declined to comment.
Any deposition transcript would remain confidential for at
least 60 days. Madoff, 77, would be deposed at the North
Carolina prison where he is serving a 150-year sentence.
The case is Securities Investor Protection Corp v. Bernard
L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 08-01789.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Fiona
Ortiz)