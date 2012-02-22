* U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff throws out racketeering
claims
* Another blow to Madoff trustee Irving Picard
* Rakoff also dismisses common law claims
(Adds background on claims in 3rd paragraph, case caption in
8th paragraph)
By Carlyn Kolker
NEW YORK, Feb 21 A Manhattan federal judge
dismissed racketeering claims against UniCredit and
its Bank Austria unit, dealing the Italian bank another victory
and the trustee representing victims of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi
scheme a major setback in his quest for compensation for the
victims.
In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said the case
brought by the trustee, Irving Picard, doesn't meet the legal
standard to bring racketeering claims against the bank. He also
threw out so-called common law claims against the bank.
Picard had alleged that UniCredit, Bank Austria, and former
UniCredit chief executive officer Alessandro Profumo
participated in a scheme to attract investors to Madoff's Ponzi
scheme.
In July, Rakoff dealt Picard a similar setback, ruling that
the trustee lacked legal standing to bring claims against banks
including UniCredit and HSBC Holdings Plc for allegedly
aiding and abetting fraud, unjust enrichment and aiding and
abetting a breach of fiduciary duty.
A spokeswoman for Picard didn't immediately respond to
emails seeking comment.
Marco Schnabl, a lawyer representing UniCredit, said: "We
are pleased at the result."
The huge Madoff fraud was revealed in December 2008, when
Madoff ran out of money to meet redemption requests. Madoff, who
pleaded guilty to orchestrating the biggest investment fraud in
Wall Street history, is currently serving a 150-year prison
term.
The case is Picard v. Kohn et al., U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11cv1181.
(Additional Reporting By Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky and Muralikumar Anantharaman)