NEW YORK Dec 10 Spooked by three audits in less
than two years, several of Bernard Madoff's employees grew
concerned in 2006 about their fates if his massive Ponzi scheme
came to light, a former Madoff aide testified on Tuesday.
Among them, two computer programmers, Jerome O'Hara and
George Perez, told an incensed Madoff in early 2006 that they
would no longer alter trading records, and they later suggested
getting paid off the books in diamonds, the former aide said.
"They said they didn't want their fingerprints on this crap
any longer," the aide, Frank DiPascali, said in federal court in
New York.
DiPascali was testifying at the trial of O'Hara, Perez and
three other former Madoff employees who are accused of helping
pull off a fraud that cost investors an estimated $17 billion.
The others are portfolio managers Annette Bongiorno and Joann
Crupi, and Daniel Bonventre, the director of operations for the
firm's back office.
All five have said they are innocent of the charges and,
like many others, were duped by Madoff into believing the
business was legitimate.
DiPascali, who pleaded guilty and is the prosecution's star
witness, has been testifying in U.S. District Court for more
than a week, detailing how he and the five defendants conspired
to falsify documents, fool regulators and hide the fraud from
the firm's clients.
In 2006, he said, following dinner at a Greek restaurant
where O'Hara and Perez drank a "considerable amount" of alcohol,
O'Hara said "something to the effect of, 'Could this whole thing
be a fraud?'"
DiPascali brushed off the question as "ridiculous," he said,
but over the next few weeks both programmers expressed concern
about the work they had done to construct fake records to give
to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
"'I'm tired of jumping on hand grenades here,'" they said,
according to DiPascali. "'Every time we turn around, there's
another regulator.'"
That led to the meeting with Madoff, in which O'Hara and
Perez suggested that he shut down the investment advisory
business where the scheme originated, DiPascali said. Madoff
became belligerent, DiPascali said.
"'You're not going to tell me how to run my business,'"
Madoff said, according to DiPascali. After the meeting, he
instructed DiPascali to "offer them anything they want," he
said.
The two programmers told DiPascali they didn't want to have
massive salary and bonus increases on paper and at one point
suggested that they might be paid in diamonds, DiPascali said.
"I kind of flew off the handle," DiPascali said. "Where am I
going to get a bag of diamonds?"
Eventually they agreed on a sizable raise, he said. Despite
their insistence that they would no longer input data into fake
trade records, however, he said they helped him build software
to make it easier for others to do so.
A few weeks later, also in 2006, DiPascali said he and
Bonventre had a drink at a restaurant in the lobby of the firm's
office building in New York. Bonventre asked DiPascali if he
knew whether Madoff had "an exit strategy," DiPascali said.
"If he does, he hasn't explained it to me," DiPascali said
he replied.
Bonventre said he had his own plan: He would maintain that
Madoff told him the trades were all occurring in Europe and that
Bonventre should mind his own business, DiPascali said.
Wednesday marks the five-year anniversary of Madoff's
arrest. He is serving a 150-year prison sentence and has denied
involving others in his scheme.
The case is USA v. O'Hara et al, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 10-cr-0228.