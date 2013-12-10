By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Dec 10 During three decades of working
for Bernard Madoff, Frank DiPascali said knew his boss was
running an illegal scheme.
But the longtime aide also maintained he believed Madoff's
claims that he had hidden assets to cover his customers'
liabilities - until a meeting in Madoff's office one evening in
late 2008.
"He turned to me and said, crying: 'I'm at the end of my
rope,'" DiPascali testified in federal court in New York on
Tuesday. "'I don't have any more goddamn money. The whole
goddamn thing is a fraud.'"
Only days later, Madoff was under arrest.
DiPascali's testimony came during the trial of five former
Madoff employees accused of helping pull off a Ponzi scheme that
cost investors an estimated $17 billion.
All five - computer programmers Jerome O'Hara and George
Perez, portfolio managers Annette Bongiorno and Joann Crupi, and
back office director Daniel Bonventre - have said they are
innocent of the charges and, like many others, were duped by
Madoff into believing the business was legitimate.
DiPascali, who pleaded guilty and is the prosecution's star
witness, has been testifying in the U.S. District Court in
Manhattan for more than a week, detailing how he and the
defendants conspired to falsify documents, fool regulators and
hide the fraud from the firm's clients.
Despite those efforts, which he knew at the time were
illegal, DiPascali said Madoff convinced him that he had money
elsewhere, such as investments in a French bank and an
airplane-leasing company.
He knew the purported trading in customer accounts was fake
but thought the promised returns were realistic, backed by
Madoff's hidden assets. Madoff went so far as to leave
prospectuses for overseas real estate as "props" on his office
couch, DiPascali said.
"I understood the entire fraud to be something other than it
was," DiPascali said, getting emotional himself as he described
the fateful meeting with Madoff.
The scheme collapsed almost exactly five years ago, when
Madoff was arrested on Dec. 11, 2008. The economic downturn
prompted many customers to ask for redemptions, leaving Madoff
unable to cover their requests, DiPascali said.
Earlier on Tuesday, DiPascali described how three of the
defendants became worried about their own fates in 2006 after
three U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission audits.
Following dinner at a Greek restaurant where O'Hara and
Perez drank a "considerable amount" of alcohol, O'Hara said
"something to the effect of, 'Could this whole thing be a
fraud?'" DiPascali testified.
DiPascali said he brushed off the question as "ridiculous,"
but over the next few weeks both programmers expressed concern
about their work altering records for the SEC.
That led to a meeting with Madoff, in which O'Hara and Perez
suggested that he shut down the investment advisory business
where the scheme originated, causing Madoff to become
belligerent, DiPascali said.
"'You're not going to tell me how to run my business,'"
Madoff said, according to DiPascali. After the meeting, he told
DiPascali to "offer them anything they want," he said.
The two programmers told DiPascali they didn't want to have
massive salary and bonus increases on paper and at one point
suggested that they might be paid in diamonds, DiPascali said.
"I kind of flew off the handle," DiPascali said. "Where am I
going to get a bag of diamonds?"
Eventually they agreed on a sizable raise, he said.
A few weeks later, also in 2006, DiPascali said he and
Bonventre had a drink at a local restaurant, where Bonventre
asked if Madoff had "an exit strategy."
"If he does, he hasn't explained it to me," DiPascali said
he replied.
Bonventre said he had his own plan: He would maintain that
Madoff told him the trades were all occurring in Europe and that
Bonventre should mind his own business, DiPascali said.
Madoff is serving a 150-year prison sentence and has denied
involving others in his scheme. Defense lawyers are expected to
begin questioning DiPascali on Wednesday, the five-year
anniversary of Madoff's arrest.
The case is USA v. O'Hara et al, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 10-cr-0228.