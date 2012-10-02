* Five ex-Madoff employees face additional charges
* All plead not guilty to allegations of role in fraud
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Oct 2 Five former employees of Bernard
Madoff, charged with helping the conman run a
multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme over several decades, will have
their chance to fight the allegations at trial in a year's time.
At a hearing in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, a judge
set aside as long as 3-1/2 months for a trial to start on Oct.
7, 2013, as the defendants entered pleas of not guilty to dozens
of additional charges filed by U.S. prosecutors on Monday.
The three men and two women were first indicted in 2010.
A prosecutor told the judge that several other people who
also once worked for Madoff before his December 2008 arrest and
collapse of his investment firm, would testify against their
former colleagues at trial.
A Ponzi scheme is a scam in which early investors are paid
with the money of new clients. At Madoff's firm, trades showing
huge profits were simply fabricated, according to prosecutors.
Madoff, 74, pleaded guilty in March 2009 to running a fraud
of as much as $65 billion at his Bernard L. Madoff Investment
Securities LLC in New York. He is serving a 150-year prison
sentence. The trustee leading the search for money to return to
Madoff's victims says Madoff defrauded customers of about $20
billion.
Monday's superseding indictment said five backroom staff,
former operations manager Daniel Bonventre, former investment
advisory employees Annette Bongiorno and Joann Crupi, and former
computer programmers Jerome O'Hara and George Perez face new
charges of bank fraud and tax offenses.
Their lawyers asked U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain
for more time to prepare for trial.
Crupi's lawyer Eric Breslin said that "given the extent of
the allegations, we have gone back to square one" in terms of
defending their case.
Last November, David Kugel, a former trader at the firm,
told the court as part of his guilty plea that the fraud began
in the early 1970s with several employees, including Bongiorno
and Crupi, working together to fake records.
At the time of his plea, Madoff said he acted alone, but
prosecutors have since charged 12 associates, including seven
who pleaded guilty in the hope of receiving a lighter sentence.
They include Madoff's younger brother Peter Madoff, who
agreed to accept a prison sentence of 10 years when he admitted
in June to charges that he helped advance the Ponzi scheme while
serving as the firm's chief compliance officer.
The case is USA v O'Hara et al in U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York, No. 10-0228.