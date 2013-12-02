NEW YORK Dec 2 Bernard Madoff's longtime
lieutenant testified on Monday that several former colleagues
were deeply enmeshed in Madoff's decades-long Ponzi scheme,
using everything from fake trades to a refrigerator to hide the
truth about the fraud.
Frank DiPascali, Madoff's one-time chief financial officer,
told jurors in New York federal court that the scheme stretched
back "as far as I can remember," to his earliest days at the
firm as a 19-year-old in the mid-1970s.
DiPascali, 57, is the government's star witness in its case
against five former Madoff employees charged with abetting
Madoff's fraud. It is the first criminal trial stemming from the
scheme, which imploded in late 2008 and cost investors an
estimated $17 billion.
The five defendants in the case are Daniel Bonventre, the
director of operations for the firm's back office; Annette
Biongiorno and Joann Crupi, who managed clients' investment
accounts for the unit where the fraud took place, and computer
programmers Jerome O'Hara and George Perez.
They all claim that Madoff tricked them into believing his
investment business was legitimate.
Madoff, who is serving a 150-year prison sentence, has said
he acted alone.
PLAYING IT COOL
On Monday, DiPascali testified that Biongiorno inserted fake
trades into customer statements, including hedges that were
never placed, in order to make it seem as though clients had not
lost money when the stock market cratered in 1987.
He also said Crupi aided Biongiorno in creating falsified
statements and hiding the fraud from customers. O'Hara and
Perez, meanwhile, helped write computer programs to conceal the
fraud from regulators and outside auditors, he said.
At one point, when an auditor from KPMG came to
look at documents, DiPascali prepared fake records from certain
days to show him. The auditor, however, asked for a specific day
for which records had not been created.
"Now I have a big problem," DiPascali testified. He called
O'Hara and, with the auditor standing over his shoulder, asked
him to go "into the archives" for the nonexistent records.
Later that day, DiPascali said, he walked into an office
where Crupi, O'Hara and Perez were throwing the newly created
documents around "like a medicine ball."
They had put the papers, still hot from the printer, in a
refrigerator to cool them down and were now trying to make them
seem used, DiPascali said.
TOUCHING OFF A TANTRUM
He also described Madoff's reaction to the news that
accountants Frank Avellino and Michael Bienes were under U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission scrutiny for selling
unregistered shares to clients and promising returns between
13.5 percent and 20 percent.
Since the accountants invested all of their clients' money
with Madoff, he was concerned that the SEC's investigation would
unravel the fraud. An enraged Madoff stalked the hallway outside
DiPascali's office, swearing and "throwing himself around the
office like a lunatic," DiPascali said.
"He could not afford to have the SEC dig any deeper," he
said.
Biongiorno led an effort to revise Avellino's and Bienes'
statements to corroborate the supposed trades in their account,
DiPascali said.
DiPascali began his testimony by describing the morning of
Dec. 11, 2008, when Madoff awakened him at home with a phone
call to tell him the FBI was in the office.
"I said, 'Why are you calling me?'" DiPascali said. "And I
threw my phone across the room."
He had already learned that the firm was "entirely bust," he
said.
When Assistant U.S. Attorney John Zach asked what that meant
for DiPascali, he replied, "That I was going to jail." Within
days, he said, he and his lawyers were arranging to cooperate
with government investigators.
DiPascali pleaded guilty in 2009. He faces up to 125 years
in prison. He said that by agreeing to cooperate, he was hoping
for a "substantially" lighter sentence.
His testimony is expected to last several days, including
cross-examination by lawyers for the five defendants, who have
said DiPascali is a chronic liar in search of a deal.
The case is USA v. O'Hara et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 10-cr-0228.