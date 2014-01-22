NEW YORK Jan 22 Convicted fraudster Bernard
Madoff was hospitalized last month for a heart attack, CNBC
reported on Wednesday.
Madoff, 75, told CNBC in an email that he had since returned
to the federal prison where he is serving a 150-year sentence
for masterminding a massive Ponzi scheme that destroyed the
lives of thousands of investors. Madoff also said that he
suffers from stage-4 kidney disease, but was not undergoing
dialysis, the network said.
A spokesman for the prison in Butner, North Carolina,
confirmed that Madoff was at the facility but would not confirm
that he had been hospitalized.
A spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons in Washington, Ed
Ross, said the agency could not comment on inmates' medical
conditions, although he said it was "not unusual" for prisoners
who require treatment to be sent to local medical facilities.
Ira Lee Sorkin, who defended Madoff against criminal charges
until he pleaded guilty and who remains in touch with members of
Madoff's family, declined to comment.
"It was decided a while ago that I cannot comment about his
physical or emotional condition," Sorkin said.
Five former Madoff employees are currently on trial in New
York on charges that they helped facilitate Madoff's scheme.
Earlier this month, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Madoff's
longtime bank, agreed to pay $1.7 billion to settle charges from
U.S. prosecutors that the bank violated anti-money laundering
laws by failing to flag warning signs about Madoff's finances to
authorities.
The trustee liquidating Madoff's firm has separately
recovered just over $9.5 billion for victims of the fraud and
has distributed more than half that amount.
Madoff pleaded guilty to operating the scheme in 2009.