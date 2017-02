NEW YORK Oct 26 The wife of financial swindler Bernard Madoff said the couple attempted suicide by taking pills on Christmas Eve after his estimated $65 billion Ponzi scheme was exposed.

"I don't know whose idea it was, but we decided to kill ourselves because it was so horrendous what was happening," Ruth Madoff told the CBS program "60 Minutes," which will be broadcast on Sunday. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols)