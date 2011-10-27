* Journalist Barbara Walters interviews Madoff in prison
* He says thought of suicide but lacked courage to do it
NEW YORK Oct 27 Financial swindler Bernard
Madoff said that he is happier in prison than he was on the
outside because he no longer lives in fear of being arrested
and knows he will die in prison, TV journalist Barbara Walters
said on Thursday.
Walters, who spent two hours at the prison with Madoff two
weeks ago, also told ABC's "Good Morning America" program that
Madoff said that while he had contemplated suicide during his
early days behind bars, he lacked the courage and never thinks
about killing himself now.
Madoff is serving a 150-year prison term for bilking
investors out of billions of dollars in a decades-long Ponzi
scheme that is considered the biggest financial fraud in U.S.
history.
Madoff's wife, Ruth, said in an interview to be aired on
CBS's "60 Minutes" program on Sunday that the couple actually
tried to kill themselves by taking pills on Christmas Eve 2008
after the fraud was exposed.
"I don't know whose idea it was, but we decided to kill
ourselves because it was so horrendous what was happening,"
Ruth Madoff said of the failed attempt.
Walters did not address the subject of suicide on Thursday.
She said Madoff and his wife are now estranged.
The couple's elder son, Mark, 46, hanged himself in his New
York apartment on Dec. 11, the second anniversary of his
father's arrest. Mark and Andrew Madoff turned in their father
to authorities a day after he confessed to them.
Walters said Madoff, 73, was distraught over his son's
suicide, and that his wife wanted to stop visiting him in
prison after that and he agreed. He has not seen her since,
Walters said.
"Ruth does not hate me. She has no one, and this is not
fair to her," Walters quoted Madoff as saying.
"He has terrible remorse, he says he knows that he ruined
his family," Walters said, adding that Madoff told her that
with the help of therapy he does not think about what he has
done, but "at night he says he has horrible nightmares."
The interview, one of several involving the Madoff family
to surface in the past week, was not filmed because cameras are
not allowed in the North Carolina facility where Madoff is
serving time.
Walters said Madoff speaks of being happier now because for
the first time in 20 years he has no fear of being arrested.
"I feel safer here than outside," Madoff told Walters.
"I have people to talk to, no decisions to make ... now I
have no fear because I'm no longer in control" and "know that I
will die in prison," she said he told her.
As for his crimes, Madoff said, "the average person thinks
I robbed widows and orphans. I made wealthy people wealthier."
Walters said Madoff told her, "every once in a while I find
myself smiling, and I'm horrified."
Mark Madoff's widow Stephanie said in interviews ahead of
the publication of her book that Madoff had boasted in a letter
to her of being treated like a celebrity, and Walters
corroborated this, saying that he told her the prisoners,
"especially the younger ones," treat him with respect.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Greg McCune)