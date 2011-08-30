* New claims, 23 defendants added in $58.8 billion lawsuit
* Oral argument scheduled for Sept. 19
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 30 Hoping to bolster his biggest
case, the trustee seeking money for Bernard Madoff's victims
has proposed adding new claims and 23 defendants to his $58.8
billion lawsuit against Bank Medici AG founder Sonja Kohn and
Italy's UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI).
Irving Picard, the trustee, said he has uncovered thousands
of new instances of racketeering activity and illicit transfers
by the defendants to further Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
In December Picard sued Kohn, UniCredit and its Bank
Austria unit, and others, invoking the Racketeer Influenced and
Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) to try to recover three times
the $19.6 billion in net investor deposits he claimed was lost
as a result of the defendants' actions.
The new defendants include several Kohn relatives. They are
named in a proposed amended complaint filed late Monday in U.S.
District Court in Manhattan.
In the revised complaint, Picard alleged that 76
individuals and corporate entities, 20 more than previously
identified, acted in concert with Kohn to further her scheme to
funnel money to Madoff, beginning as early as 1985.
He also identified what he called new sham entities in
Canada, the Caribbean, Liechtenstein and Switzerland, in
addition to those earlier identified in New York, Austria,
Italy and Gibraltar. Picard said these entities helped further
the fraud at Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC.
"The height of the illegal scheme, and the deepening
insolvency of the BLMIS estate, occurred after UniCredit's
entrance into the Medici Enterprise," and especially when it
was "fully integrated" from 2006 to 2008, the complaint said.
Marco Schnabl, a partner at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher &
Flom representing the defendants, declined to discuss Picard's
filing. Schnabl plans to file a reply by Sept. 12 as required
by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, who oversees the case.
JUDGE TO REVIEW RICO CLAIMS
Rakoff agreed in June to decide whether Picard may
"plausibly" invoke RICO and apply it to the defendants' alleged
wrongdoing outside the United States. He said he will also
decide whether Picard has standing to sue UniCredit.
The U.S. Congress enacted RICO "to eradicate organized
crime from the social fabric and hold criminals, including
rogue financial institutions, responsible for the damage that
they have wrought," said Timothy Pfeifer, a lawyer at Baker &
Hostetler who represents the trustee. Picard is a partner at
that firm.
The judge scheduled oral argument for Sept. 19. After he
rules, he plans to return the case to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Burton Lifland, who oversees the liquidation of Madoff's former
firm.
Picard said Rakoff asked that the proposed complaint be
submitted now. It is unclear how the judge might use that
complaint in his evaluation of the case. A spokeswoman for
Picard was not immediately available for comment.
In the last five weeks, Rakoff has dismissed a variety of
Picard's so-called common law claims against UniCredit and Bank
Austria, saying the trustee has no power to bring them.
HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) won the dismissal of similar
Picard is pursuing more than 1,050 lawsuits to recover more
than $94 billion. His second-largest lawsuit seeks $19.9
billion from JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), once Madoff's main
bank. Madoff, 73, is serving a 150-year prison sentence.
The cases are Picard v. Kohn et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-01181; and Picard v. Kohn
et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 10-ap-05411.
