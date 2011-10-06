NEW YORK Oct 6 A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday questioned whether the trustee seeking money for Bernard Madoff's victims could bring certain claims as part of a $58.8 billion lawsuit against Bank Medici AG founder Sonja Kohn and Italy's UniCredit SpA .

Irving Picard, the trustee, sued Kohn, UniCredit and its Bank Austria unit, and others, in December, invoking the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), a U.S. statute typically used in criminal cases.

Picard alleged that Kohn, working in concert with various corporate entities, funneled money into Madoff's Ponzi scheme. The lawsuit, the biggest filed by Picard, is seeking to recover three times the $19.6 billion in net deposits that he claims were lost as a result of the fraud.

But at a hearing on Wednesday over whether to dismiss the claims, U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff questioned whether the trustee had standing to bring them.

Marco Schnabl, an attorney for UniCredit, argued that Picard lacked standing because of a legal principle that does not allow one wrongdoer to make claims against another wrongdoer. He said that because Picard stands in the shoes of Madoff, Picard cannot bring RICO claims.

David Sheehan, a lawyer for Picard, disputed the argument, which he said made no sense. As a policy matter, he said that the trustee seeking compensation for Madoff's victims should not be considered as standing in the shoes of Madoff himself.

Money recovered by the trustee, he said, would "not be going to Butner," a reference to the prison in North Carolina where Madoff is serving a 150-year sentence.

"We should at least have an opportunity to develop these facts," he said.

But Rakoff said he could not ignore the standing question.

"I'm not unsympathetic to the point you're making, but I don't see how I have any leeway on the standing issue," he said.

Rakoff also questioned whether Picard could bring RICO claims based on the acts of Kohn who was not operating in the United States. Defendants argued that a Supreme Court decision last year barred extraterritorial RICO claims.

"If she's the brains of the scheme, why isn't this a foreign scheme?" Rakoff said.

Sheehan admitted the question made his case "really tough" but he said that the money Kohn solicited from investors abroad was routed through corporate entities in the United States.

"The fruits of the enterprise ends here," he said.

Rakoff said he would rule "soon" but did not give a specific date.

The case is Picard v. Kohn et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-01181

(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by Richard Borsuk)