* Lawsuit claims bank ignored warning signs
* Former clients seeking $19 billion
NEW YORK Nov 7 Former customers of Bernard
Madoff's massive Ponzi scheme filed a class action lawsuit on
Monday seeking to recover $19 billion from JPMorgan Chase & Co
(JPM.N), claiming the bank willfully ignored signs of fraud.
JPMorgan was Madoff's bank for two decades. The lawsuit,
filed in federal court in Manhattan, claims the bank was
"thoroughly complicit" in concealing Madoff's fraud.
The lawsuit comes less than a week after a federal judge
threw out a similar suit from Irving Picard, the trustee
seeking money for Madoff's victims, ruling that he did not have
standing to seek money from the bank. Instead, U.S. District
Court Judge Colleen McMahon ruled, only victims of the scheme
can pursue such claims, leading to Monday's lawsuit.
The class action lawsuit asserts that even a cursory
examination of the finances of Bernard L. Madoff Investment
Securities LLC would have revealed that the money was not used
to follow an investment strategy but simply flowed between
Madoff and his customers.
"JPMC chose to enable Madoff's fraud, not just through the
various ways it participated in his activity, but by helping to
cover Madoff's naked theft with the imprimatur of a globally
recognized financial institution" the lawsuit reads.
Calls to the bank and to a lawyer representing it in the
Madoff lawsuits were not immediately returned Monday evening.
In its response to Picard's lawsuit, the bank argued that
he failed to show that anyone at the bank knew of Madoff's
scheme or deliberately worked with him in order to earn more
fees.
McMahon's ruling that Picard had no power to pursue common
law claims against JPMorgan and UBS AG UBSN.VX followed a
similar ruling in July by her colleague, Jed Rakoff, who tossed
out $8.6 billion in claims against HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L)
and other defendants.
Picard plans to appeal the ruling, according to a
spokeswoman.
He has filed more than 1,000 lawsuits on behalf of former
Madoff clients since the firm collapsed in December 2008. Most
of those are "clawback" lawsuits against former Madoff
customers who Picard believes withdrew too much money from the
firm before it failed.
The lawsuits against the banks and "feeder firms" that
steered client money to Madoff accused them of turning a blind
eye to Madoff's fraud to secure more fees and commissions.
