By Andrew Longstreth

NEW YORK, Aug 19 A federal judge in Manhattan overseeing a $1 billion suit against the owners of the New York Mets baseball team by the trustee liquidating Bernard Madoff's firm said on Friday he would decide whether to allow the case to go forward by the end of September.

The trustee, Irving Picard, is seeking to recover more than $300 million of "fictions profits" that Fred Wilpon, Saul Katz and others at Sterling Equities received during Madoff's fraud. Picard is also seeking $700 million in principal.

During a hearing in the Manhattan federal courtroom of U.S. District, Judge Jed Rakoff, lawyers for Picard and the Mets owners sparred over the merits of the lawsuit.

Rakoff said that, if he allows the case to go forward, a trial would start on March 5 next year.

The outcome of the case could have an impact on the ownership of the Mets, which has faced financial problems. In May, the owners entered talks to settle part of the team to hedge fund manager David Einhorn, hoping to cover some debt and projected operating losses.

Former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, who is serving as a mediator in the case, called Friday's hearing a "positive" experience. He said it helped "elucidate" the issues and would allow each side to determine whether to try to make a deal or move forward with a possible trial.

The lawsuit against the Mets owners is one of the most controversial Picard has filed in his effort to seek money for victims of the Ponzi scheme. Most of the roughly 1,050 lawsuits he has filed seek to recover "fictitious" profits investors withdrew from the firm but don't accuse them of knowing about the Ponzi scheme.

Picard is seeking to claw back fictitious profits from the Mets defendants, too, but he is also seeking principal payments they received, claiming they were "willfully blind" to the fraud.

Among the evidence Picard cites is a February 2001 note from a Sterling partner about his efforts exploring possibly buying insurance to protect the defendants' Madoff investments against fraud, including a Ponzi scheme.

Karen Wagner, a lawyer for the Mets owners, disputed the evidence. She also said the insurance was never purchased and that the allegation doesn't make sense.

"The whole thing is crazy," said Wagner. "Why would someone put $500 million at risk and instead of taking the money out, go looking for insurance?"

David Sheehan, an attorney for Picard, said the evidence against the Mets owners could meet the legal standard of willful blindness.

He also cited a federal appeals court decision in support of the trustee's claims for "fictitious" profits. On Tuesday, the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the trustee's decision to limit investor claims to the sums they lost from Madoff, rather than the fictitious profits they saw on their statements.

"Defendants have other people's money --$300 million of it," said Sheehan.

Wagner said that the appellate decision should have no bearing on the Mets case.

Picard's suit against the Mets owners was first filed in bankruptcy court. In July, Rakoff agreed to hear the case because he said it raised questions involving "material and unresolved issues of non-bankruptcy federal law."

Last month, Picard said he had recovered more than $8.6 billion on behalf of victims, or about half the $17.3 billion in principal deposits that were lost in Madoff's scheme by customers who filed claims.

The case is Picard v Katz et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-03605. (Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; editing by Andre Grenon, Bernard Orr)