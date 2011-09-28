* Federal judge narrows $1 billion lawsuit in Madoff fraud
* Decision could impact trustee's other recovery efforts
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Sept 28 The trustee recovering money
for victims of Bernard Madoff's epic fraud can seek $386
million at most from owners of the New York Mets baseball team
who invested in Madoff's firm, a federal judge said.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff on Tuesday narrowed a $1
billion lawsuit against the Mets owners and on Wednesday issued
an additional written order on the litigation, which could have
implications for the trustee's other so-called clawback
lawsuits.
Rakoff wrote that, "the most that the trustee can recover
from the defendants is the the total of all transfers made
during the two-year period prior to the filing of the
bankruptcy petition, which, according to the amended complaint,
appears to be approximately $386 million."
The judge will hear lawyers for trustee Irving Picard and
the Mets owners, including Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz, on
Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan federal court. He asked them
to be ready to set a briefing schedule for the case, which has
a proposed trial date of March 5.
Picard is the trustee for the defunct Bernard L. Madoff
Investment Securities LLC, the investment advisory arm of which
was at the center of a multibillion-dollar, decades-long Ponzi
scheme. Madoff ran a classic Ponzi scheme; when investors
needed to be paid, he used money deposited by other investors.
Wednesday's court order said that it remained "an open
question" whether, in determining what portion of the $386
million should be considered principal and what portion as
fictitious profits, reference should be made only to the
two-year period or to earlier transfers of money as well.
Rakoff said that to recover principal, Picard would have to
show the Mets owners "willfully blinded themselves" to "red
flags" of Madoff's scheme. His opinion on Tuesday suggested
that the trustee might have difficulty meeting this standard.
Mets owners had sought to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming
they did not suspect Madoff was running a Ponzi scheme, and
never bought insurance to protect themselves against fraud.
The lawsuit has threatened the owners' hold on the Mets,
which are losing tens of millions of dollars a year, prompting
them to try selling part of the Major League Baseball team.
Picard has filed more than 1,050 lawsuits on behalf of
former Madoff customers seeking more than $94 billion.
Madoff, 73, was arrested in December 2008 and pleaded guilty in
March 2009. He is serving a 150-year prison term.
The case is Picard v. Katz et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-03605.
(Reporting by Grant McCool and Jonathan Stempel. Editing by
Robert MacMillan)