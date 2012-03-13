* Trial over New York Mets owners' ties to Madoff
* Trustee and defense list potential witnesses
* Madoff investor Koufax a star of the 1950s and 60s
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, March 13 Baseball Hall of
Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax may testify for the owners of New
York Mets at a civil trial accusing them of turning a
blind eye to Bernard Madoff's epic fraud.
Former Manhattan District Attorney Robert Morgenthau
could also be called to testify for the owners, according
to lists of potential witnesses released on Tuesday for the
trial, which starts next Monday.
A jury of nine will decide whether Mets owners Fred
Wilpon and Saul Katz acted in good faith in investing for
25 years with their friend Madoff or whether they willfully
ignored warning signs of his estimated multibillion-dollar,
decades-long fraud.
Irving Picard, a lawyer who is the trustee representing
Madoff's victims, is suing to recover $303 million from owners
of the cash-strapped Mets. This is on top of the possible $83.3
million of "fictitious profits" that U.S. District Judge Jed
Rakoff on March 5 ruled that the trustee can collect.
The trustee and his team of lawyers are seeking to
recover about $20 billion in customer money once invested in
now-defunct Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities.
Madoff pleaded guilty in March 2009 to the biggest
investment fraud in history. He is serving a 150-year prison
sentence for orchestrating a scheme that took in many of his
relatives and close associates and ordinary investors.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL IN BROOKLYN
Koufax spent his 12-year Major League Baseball career
with the Brooklyn Dodgers and Los Angeles Dodgers. In 1972, he
became the youngest player elected to the Baseball Hall of
Fame.
According to the Mets owners, Koufax opened a Madoff
account at Wilpon's suggestion, and has been a lifelong friend
of Wilpon, with whom he played high school baseball in Brooklyn,
New York.
"It strains credulity to think that Mr. Wilpon would
expose his oldest and closest friend to potential financial
ruin" by letting him invest with Madoff, if he knew Madoff was a
fraud, the Mets owners said.
Morgenthau was Manhattan's top prosecutor for 34 years
before his December 2009 retirement.
He would be expected to testify that Wilpon in 2006
donated $500,000 to the Police Athletic League, a charity that
Morgenthau chaired, and advised that the bulk of that money be
invested with Madoff, court papers show.
Picard has urged the judge to exclude testimony from
Koufax and Morgenthau, saying it might improperly influence
jurors into believing Wilpon and Katz were "good guys" who would
not turn a blind eye to Madoff's fraud.
"The defendants are clearly trying to
leverage their relationships with legendary individuals like
Robert Morgenthau and Sandy Koufax to curry favor with the
jury," the trustee said.
METS LOSSES
Rakoff will rule on the admissibility of witnesses.
Wilpon and Katz could testify, as well as a variety of
family members and business associates.
The judge has ordered jury selection for Monday
morning and opening arguments later on Monday in a trial
expected to last two weeks.
Wilpon and Katz have maintained they saw nothing suspicious
in investing with Madoff.
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has been quoted as
saying the team lost $70 million last year. The Mets have been
slashing payroll and selling $20 million minority stakes, each
representing about 4 percent ownership of the team.
The case is Picard v. Katz, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-3605.
(Reporting By Grant McCool; Additional reporting by Jonathan
Stempel; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)