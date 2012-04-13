By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, April 13 In the sprawling litigation
to recover money related to Bernard Madoff's fraud, a federal
judge said he would decide whether a 2011 U.S. Supreme Court
ruling prevents a bankruptcy court from resolving hundreds of
lawsuits brought by the Madoff firm's trustee.
Defendants in those cases have sought to transfer their
cases to district court from bankruptcy court, citing the U.S.
Supreme Court decision involving the estate of former Playboy
model Anna Nicole Smith th a t limited the power of bankruptcy
judges to review claims.
In an order published Friday, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff
said he will review how that decision affects cases brought by
the trustee, Irving Picard, against people he believes benefited
improperly from Madoff's fraud.
Rakoff consolidated 341 cases in his order and gave the
defendants until June 11 to appoint lead counsel to argue on
their behalf. He scheduled oral argument for June 18.
Smith, who died of a drug overdose in 2007, had waged a long
legal battle to get part of the fortune left by her late Texas
oil baron husband, J. Howard Marshall, whom she had married in
1994 when she was 26 and he was 89.
Picard was appointed in December 2008 to recover money for
victims of Madoff, a financier who ran a multibillion-dollar
investment fraud over several decades, swindling investors large
and small across the globe.
Madoff pleaded guilty in March 2009 to what prosecutors and
the trustee have described as the biggest investment fraud in
history. Madoff, 73, is serving a 150-year prison sentence.
Picard, who filed his cases in bankruptcy court, says he has
recoveries and settlement agreements totaling $9.068 billion,
but $6.4 billion of that is unavailable due to appeals and
reserves. Picard says Madoff defrauded customers of about $20
billion.
In the latest settlement last month, Rakoff oversaw a deal
between Picard and the principal owners of the New York Mets
Major League Baseball team, Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz, who were
longtime friends with Madoff as well as investors.
The case is Securities Investor Protection Corporation v
Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of New York, No. 12-mc-0115.
(Reporting By Grant McCool; Editing by Dan Grebler)