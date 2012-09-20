* Payout goes to 1,230 former customers
* Payout will raise total recovery to $3.63 billion
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 20 Victims of Bernard Madoff's fraud will
soon receive $2.48 billion to help cover their losses, more than
tripling their total recovery to about $3.63 billion, the
trustee liquidating the imprisoned swindler's firm said.
Checks ranging from $1,784 to $526.9 million were mailed on
Wednesday to 1,230 former customers of Bernard L. Madoff
Investment Securities LLC, according to trustee Irving Picard.
The average payout is $2.02 million.
Madoff's victims earlier recovered $1.15 billion, including
sums committed by the Securities Investor Protection Corp, which
helps customers of failed brokerages.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Burton Lifland in Manhattan authorized
the latest distribution last month following two legal victories
for the trustee.
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court let stand a lower court
decision that endorsed Picard's methods for calculating losses.
In July, a former Madoff customer dropped a court challenge to a
$7.2 billion forfeiture by the estate of Madoff investor Jeffry
Picower. Of that sum, $5 billion would go to the Madoff firm's
estate, and the rest to the U.S. government.
Picard has recovered $9.15 billion, or 53 percent of the
$17.3 billion he believes was lost in Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
The trustee is holding some funds in reserve as some Madoff
victims pursue their own cases to recover more money.
Picard said this litigation is delaying further
distributions. The trustee is also appealing court decisions
that have limited his claims against banks such as JPMorgan
Chase & Co that did business with Madoff.
A spokeswoman for Picard was not immediately available to
comment on the latest distribution.
The market for trading claims on potential recoveries from
Madoff's estate will adjust for the distribution, according to
Joseph Sarachek, managing director of claims trading at CRT
Capital Group LLC, a Stamford, Connecticut-based broker-dealer.
He said claims that recently traded at around 69 cents on
the dollar will likely soon trade in the 30s. "The Madoff market
is fairly volatile," Sarachek said. "The real question is when
people think the next distribution will be."
Lifland has authorized Picard and his law firm, Baker &
Hostetler, to bill $321.2 million of legal fees to pursue Madoff
cases for the period ended Jan. 31, 2012.
Madoff was arrested in December 2008 and pleaded guilty
three months later. The 74-year-old is serving a 150-year
sentence in a North Carolina federal prison.
The case is Securities Investor Protection Corp. v. Bernard
L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 08-ap-01789.