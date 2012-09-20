* Payout goes to 1,230 former customers
* Payout will raise total recovery to $3.63 billion
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 20 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon
receive $2.48 billion to help cover their losses, by far the
largest payout since the swindler's massive fraud was uncovered
nearly four years ago.
Checks ranging from $1,784 to $526.9 million were mailed on
Wednesday to 1,230 former customers of Bernard L. Madoff
Investment Securities LLC, according to Irving Picard, the
trustee liquidating the firm.
The latest payout more than triples the total recovery to
$3.63 billion, Picard said on Thursday. It will result in 1,074
customers with valid claims, or 44 percent of the total number,
being fully repaid, he added.
Customers had previously recovered $1.15 billion, including
sums committed by the Securities Investor Protection Corp, which
helps customers of failed brokerages. The average payout in
Wednesday's distribution was $2.02 million.
According to a Sept. 13 report by the U.S. Government
Accountability Office, the largest valid customer claims are
$1.57 billion by Optimal Multiadvisors Ltd, part of Spain's
Banco Santander SA ; and $741 million by M-Invest Ltd, a
"feeder" fund created by Switzerland's Union Bancaire Privee.
It is not immediately clear who received the largest payout.
A spokeswoman for Picard was not immediately available to
comment. Representatives for Santander and Union Bancaire Privee
were also not immediately available.
Madoff was arrested in December 2008 and pleaded guilty
three months later to running a giant Ponzi scheme.
The 74-year-old is serving a 150-year sentence in a North
Carolina federal prison.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Burton Lifland in Manhattan authorized
the latest distribution last month following two legal victories
for the trustee.
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court let stand a lower court
decision that endorsed Picard's methods for calculating losses.
Then in July, a former Madoff customer dropped a court
challenge to a $7.2 billion forfeiture by the estate of Madoff
investor Jeffry Picower. Of that sum, $5 billion would go to the
Madoff firm's estate, and the rest to the U.S. government.
Picard has recovered $9.15 billion, or 53 percent of the
$17.3 billion he believes was lost in Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
The trustee is holding some funds in reserve as some Madoff
victims pursue their own cases to recover more money.
Picard said this litigation is delaying further
distributions. The trustee is also appealing court decisions
that have limited his claims against banks such as JPMorgan
Chase & Co that did business with Madoff.
The market for trading claims on potential recoveries from
Madoff's estate will adjust for the distribution, according to
Joseph Sarachek, managing director of claims trading at CRT
Capital Group LLC, a Stamford, Connecticut-based broker-dealer.
He said claims that recently traded at around 69 cents on
the dollar will likely soon trade in the 30s. "The Madoff market
is fairly volatile," Sarachek said. "The real question is when
people think the next distribution will be."
Lifland has authorized Picard and his law firm, Baker &
Hostetler, to bill $321.2 million of legal fees to pursue Madoff
cases for the period ended Jan. 31, 2012.
The case is Securities Investor Protection Corp. v. Bernard
L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 08-ap-01789.