By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, March 25
Former customers of Bernard
Madoff will have recouped nearly $6 billion of their money if a
federal bankruptcy judge approves the latest payout request by
the trustee liquidating the swindler's firm.
The trustee, New York lawyer Irving Picard, on Tuesday said
he is seeking approval to pay out $349 million to fraud victims
with 1,080 accounts, with payments ranging from $496 to $77.3
million.
The bulk of the payout comes from Picard's $325 million
settlement of claims against JPMorgan Chase & Co, once
Madoff's main bank.
Picard said the payout would boost the total amount
distributed to Madoff victims above $5.9 billion, including sums
advanced by the Securities Investor Protection Corp, which
oversees the liquidation of failed brokerages.
"Our commitment is simple: to recover the maximum amount of
funds stolen in the Madoff Ponzi scheme and to distribute these
funds to their rightful owners as quickly as possible," Picard
said in a statement.
The proposed payout was announced the day after a federal
jury in New York convicted five former Madoff employees of
helping their former boss commit fraud, including by falsifying
customer accounts and creating false trades and records.
Madoff, 75, is serving a 150-year prison term after pleading
guilty in March 2009 to running a decades-long fraud, which once
revealed, shook public confidence and regulators who failed to
detect it.
Four days ago, Picard announced that his law firm, Baker &
Hostetler, submitted a $39.3 million bill for the work of more
than 200 lawyers plus other staff between August and November
2013 to recoup money for victims.
If approved, the amount authorized to be paid to the firm
since Bernard L. Madoff Investmnet Securities LLC failed in
December 2008 would surpass a half billion dollars, reaching
$519.2 million plus other deferred sums, court records show.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein in Manhattan, who now
oversees the liquidation of Madoff's firm following the death in
January of his colleague Burton Lifland, is scheduled to review
the payout and fee requests on April 17.
Picard has recouped $9.8 billion for Madoff's victims, more
than half of his estimate of $17.5 billion in principal lost.
Some of the money has been held back because of litigation
challenging Picard's authority to recoup profits and decisions
on who deserves to be paid. Picard has deemed just 2,517, or 15
percent, of the 16,519 claims he reviewed as "allowed claims."
A separate $4.05 billion fund set up by the U.S. government
and overseen by former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Chairman Richard Breeden will pay customers and third parties
who lost money.
(Additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; Editing
by Grant McCool)