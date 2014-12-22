NEW YORK Dec 22 Victims of Bernard Madoff's
massive Ponzi scheme will get a fresh $322 million payout if a
U.S. judge approves the request by the trustee liquidating the
convicted fraudster's firm, bringing the recovery total to more
than $7 billion.
The trustee, Irving Picard, said on Monday he would seek
permission from a U.S. bankruptcy judge in New York to begin the
fifth interim distribution of payments, which would average
$299,900 and range from just under $400 to more than $60
million.
The announcement came five weeks after Picard said he had
reached three settlements with various defendants, totaling more
than $642 million.
All told, Picard has recouped about $10.5 billion, roughly
60 percent of the $17.5 billion of principal he estimated was
lost by Madoff customers in the Ponzi scheme, which was revealed
in December 2008.
Picard has allowed 2,547 claims related to 2,213 accounts
that victims held at Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities
LLC. Once the fifth interim distribution is complete, he said,
1,154 accounts will be fully satisfied.
A court hearing to consider approving the payout has been
scheduled for Jan. 15.
Madoff, 76, is serving a 150-year prison term after pleading
guilty in March 2009.
Five former Madoff employees were sentenced to prison terms
of two to 10 years earlier this month, following their
conviction in March of fraud and other charges for helping
Madoff conceal his fraud for decades.
Fifteen people, including Madoff himself, have been
convicted at trial or pleaded guilty in connection with the
Ponzi scheme.
