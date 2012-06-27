June 27 Peter Madoff, the brother of imprisoned swindler Bernard Madoff and former chief compliance officer of his investment firm, is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges of conspiracy and falsifying records, U.S. prosecutors said on Wednesday.

In a letter filed in Manhattan federal court, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said Peter Madoff is expected to enter his plea on Friday, and agreed not to seek a sentence other than 10 years in prison. Peter Madoff also agreed to a criminal forfeiture of about $143.1 billion, the letter said.

Bernard Madoff, 74, is serving a 150-year prison sentence after admitting in 2009 to running a giant Ponzi scheme. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in Washington; Editing by Gary Hill)