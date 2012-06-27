June 27 Peter Madoff, the brother of imprisoned
swindler Bernard Madoff and former chief compliance officer of
his investment firm, is expected to plead guilty to criminal
charges of conspiracy and falsifying records, U.S. prosecutors
said on Wednesday.
In a letter filed in Manhattan federal court, U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara said Peter Madoff is expected to enter his plea on
Friday, and agreed not to seek a sentence other than 10 years in
prison. Peter Madoff also agreed to a criminal forfeiture of
about $143.1 billion, the letter said.
Bernard Madoff, 74, is serving a 150-year prison sentence
after admitting in 2009 to running a giant Ponzi scheme.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in Washington; Editing by Gary
Hill)