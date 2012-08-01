BRIEF-Cree announces termination of Wolfspeed and Infineon sale transaction
* Cree announces termination of Wolfspeed and Infineon sale transaction
NEW YORK Aug 1 The trustee seeking money for victims of Bernard Madoff's fraud is trying to block a $410 million settlement resolving New York's claims against a money manager accused of secretly steering client money to Madoff.
Irving Picard, the trustee, said the state's settlement with financier Ezra Merkin interferes with his right to recover money for former Madoff customers.
Picard also said the accord, announced June 24 by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, would reduce the amount of assets available for him to pursue.
Picard filed his request for an injunction in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, which oversees the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC.
A spokesman for Schneiderman did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Huntsman Corp -received private letter ruling from irs allowing it to retain 40 pct economic interest in tax-free spin-off of Venator Materials Corp
* Ascendis Pharma A/S announces publication of comprehensive results from randomized, active-controlled phase 2 trial of once-weekly transcon growth hormone in pediatric patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: