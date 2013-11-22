Nov 21 A planned $800 million settlement between
Kingate Management, one of the largest investors in Bernard
Madoff's fraud, and a court-appointed trustee recouping money
for the swindler's victims has broken down, The Wall Street
Journal said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The breakdown followed Monday's announcement by the U.S.
Department of Justice of a plan to exclude Kingate and other
"feeder funds" that sent money to Madoff from participating in a
separate $2.35 billion Madoff Victim Fund, the newspaper said,
citing the people.
According to the newspaper, a settlement between Kingate and
Irving Picard, the trustee liquidating Bernard L. Madoff
Investment Securities LLC, depended on Kingate receiving money
from the victim fund, and sharing it with sums that Picard
collects.
Picard has not allowed people who invested indirectly with
Madoff through third parties such as Kingate to recover for
their losses.
Such investors may for the first time recover by going
through the victim fund, which is overseen by Richard Breeden, a
former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chairman.
Picard filed more than 1,000 lawsuits to recover sums linked
to Madoff, including a lawsuit against Kingate in 2009.
According to the Journal, Picard and Kingate came close to a
settlement earlier this year in which Kingate would have
returned about $800 million to the trustee and retained a claim
against him.
But the newspaper said that accord assumed that Breeden
would follow an approach similar to Picard's, and he has not.
Amanda Remus, a spokeswoman for Picard, said the trustee
does not comment on settlement talks. Susheel Kirpalani, a
lawyer for Kingate, also declined to comment.
Picard has said he has recovered about $9.5 billion for
Madoff's victims, and returned more than half of this sum.