NEW YORK, Sept 3 Andrew Madoff, the son of
convicted fraudster Bernard Madoff, died on Wednesday from
cancer, his lawyer said.
"Andrew Madoff has lost his courageous battle against mantle
cell lymphoma," lawyer Martin Flumenbaum said. "He died
peacefully at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on
September 3, 2014, surrounded by his loving family."
Bernard Madoff is serving a 150-year prison sentence after
pleading guilty to operating a massive Ponzi scheme estimated to
have cost investors $17 billion in lost principal. His other
son, Mark Madoff, committed suicide in 2010 on the second
anniversary of his father's arrest.
Both Madoff sons denied knowing about the fraud and were
never criminally charged in connection with the scheme.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)