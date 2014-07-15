By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, July 15
NEW YORK, July 15 Bernard Madoff's sons created
accounts out of thin air and engineered sham loans to buy pricey
Manhattan real estate as they diverted tens of millions of
dollars of money from their father's firm, a court-appointed
trustee said on Tuesday.
In an amended lawsuit against Andrew Madoff and the estate
of older brother Mark Madoff, Irving Picard, who is liquidating
Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, said the brothers'
activity reflected their "sense of entitlement" to undeserved
riches.
Citing testimony from Frank DiPascali, who is the firm's
former finance chief and is cooperating with federal
prosecutors, Picard also accused the brothers of deleting emails
linking them to their father's Ponzi scheme, amid a 2005 U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission examination of the firm's
finances.
The lawsuit in Manhattan bankruptcy court alleges that
Madoff's firm operated as a family piggy bank. Picard seeks to
recoup $153.3 million from Andrew Madoff, the estate of Mark
Madoff, and Mark's widow Stephanie Mack.
The case is Picard v. Estate of Mark D. Madoff et al, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No.
09-ap-01503.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)